Timothee Chalamet, Sabrina Carpenter Booked For Interviews On December 12 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Before “A Complete Unknown” makes its Christmas Day debut, star Timothée Chalamet will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Chalamet will appear as the lead interview guest on the Thursday, December 12 edition of the late-night talk show.
He will be one of two high-profile guests on the episode; the broadcast will also feature a chat with Sabrina Carpenter. A nominee in each “Big Four” category at the upcoming Grammys, Carpenter is additionally celebrating the premiere of her Netflix special “A Nonsense Christmas.”
A full look at upcoming “Colbert” listings follows:
Monday, Dec. 9 *NEW*
Billy Crystal
Performance by Arooj Aftab
Tuesday, Dec. 10 *NEW*
Mindy Kaling
Stand-up comedy from Saul Trujillo
Wednesday, Dec. 11 *NEW*
Dua Lipa – AN EVENING with DUA LIPA (CBS)
Jon Batiste
Thursday, Dec. 12 *NEW*
Timothée Chalamet
Sabrina Carpenter
Comments
Loading…