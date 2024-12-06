in TV News

Timothee Chalamet, Sabrina Carpenter Booked For Interviews On December 12 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Both entertainers have noteworthy new projects to discuss.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Timothée Chalamet during Friday's November 16, 2018 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Before “A Complete Unknown” makes its Christmas Day debut, star Timothée Chalamet will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Chalamet will appear as the lead interview guest on the Thursday, December 12 edition of the late-night talk show.

He will be one of two high-profile guests on the episode; the broadcast will also feature a chat with Sabrina Carpenter. A nominee in each “Big Four” category at the upcoming Grammys, Carpenter is additionally celebrating the premiere of her Netflix special “A Nonsense Christmas.”

A full look at upcoming “Colbert” listings follows:

Monday, Dec. 9 *NEW*

Billy Crystal

Performance by Arooj Aftab

Tuesday, Dec. 10 *NEW*

Mindy Kaling

Stand-up comedy from Saul Trujillo

Wednesday, Dec. 11 *NEW*

Dua Lipa – AN EVENING with DUA LIPA (CBS)

Jon Batiste

Thursday, Dec. 12 *NEW*

Timothée Chalamet

Sabrina Carpenter

