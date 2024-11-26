Cynthia Erivo Talks About “Wicked,” Sings With JHUD On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3026, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
As “Wicked” dominates the pop culture conversation, star Cynthia Erivo makes an appearance on Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Erivo naturally discusses the buzzy film, while sharing praise for co-star Ariana Grande.
Erivo also reflects on working with Jennifer Hudson on Broadway, before the two reunite to sing ““What About Love?” from “The Color Purple.”
The episode will air during the day on Wednesday; local listings will reveal the specific start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping.
