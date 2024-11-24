Thomas Rhett’s “Beautiful As You” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Thomas Rhett’s “Beautiful As You” makes a big gain on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, rising four spots to #1.

The #1 position is courtesy of the song receiving the most chart points during the November 17-23 tracking period. “Beautiful As You” also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song, scoring ~8,765 plays (+2,328).

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay,” which falls one spot to #2 on the overall chart, nonetheless received slightly more audience impressions.

Parmalee’s “Gonna Love You” rises one spot to #3 on this week’s chart, as George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” climbs three spots to #4. Up one place, Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” earns #5.