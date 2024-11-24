in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

The song earns #1 at another format.

A recent chart-topper at rhythmic radio, Chris Brown’s “Residuals” this week improves one spot to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio listing.

“Residuals” received ~8,902 spins during the November 17-23 tracking period. The count reflects a gain of 78 spins from last week’s mark.

GloRilla’s “TGIF,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” rises one spot to #3, as Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” drops a place to #4. Future’s “Too Fast” again completes the Top 5, spending another week in the Mediabase urban chart’s #5 position.

