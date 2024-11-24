The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Lie” secures #1 thanks to the ~618 spins it received during the November 17-23 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 72.
Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” concurrently rises one spot to #2, while Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” falls from #1 to #3.
Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” enjoys a big, four-place jump to #4 on this week’s chart. Meduza’s “Another World (featuring Hayla)” soars six places to #5.
