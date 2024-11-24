in Music News

The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

“Don’t Lie” rises to #1 on the latest dance chart.

Kim Petras in Don't Lie - Video Screenshot | Columbia

The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Lie” secures #1 thanks to the ~618 spins it received during the November 17-23 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 72.

Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” concurrently rises one spot to #2, while Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” falls from #1 to #3.

Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” enjoys a big, four-place jump to #4 on this week’s chart. Meduza’s “Another World (featuring Hayla)” soars six places to #5.

Alana springsteendon't lieenisahaylakaskadekim petraskylie minoguemeduzathe chainsmokerstiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio

Thomas Rhett’s “Beautiful As You” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio