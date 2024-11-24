Rosé & Bruno’s “APT.,” Post & Morgan’s “I Had Some Help” Among Songs Selected For “Dancing With The Stars” Finale

The latest season of “Dancing With The Stars” is set for this Tuesday, with the five remaining couples contending for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

In advance of the broadcast, ABC revealed song and style selections for both rounds of competition.

The “redemption” round will include a jive to Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” and a tango to Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help.” The second round will offer an opportunity for freestyle dances, with the couples choosing songs like a medley of Lizzo’s “Pink” and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” and the District 78 ft Mona Rue version of “Femininomenon.”

The complete list of selections follows, courtesy of ABC press release:

Redemption Selections

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jive to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.

Freestyle Selections

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Freestyle to “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 ft Jake Simpson.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Freestyle to “Hellzapoppin’” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Freestyle to “Femininomenon” by District 78 ft Mona Rue.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Freestyle to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay.

The three-hour finale will air from 8-11PM ET on Tuesday.