in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 5th Consecutive Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

“APT.” continues to rule YouTube.

APT video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains a dominant YouTube performer, notching a fifth consecutive week atop the platform’s Global Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official “APT.” video tops the former thanks to the 50.4 million views it received during the November 15-21 tracking period. The count nearly doubles that achieved by the week’s #2 video (“Aaj Ki Raat”).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” amassed another 99.2 million total plays during the tracking week. That protects the song’s reign atop the Songs Chart.

“APT.” and the newly released “number one girl” appear on Rosé’s debut album “Rosie.” The eagerly anticipated release arrives on December 6.

apt.Bruno Marsrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno’s “APT.,” Post & Morgan’s “I Had Some Help” Among Songs Selected For “Dancing With The Stars” Finale