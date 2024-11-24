Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 5th Consecutive Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains a dominant YouTube performer, notching a fifth consecutive week atop the platform’s Global Music Videos and Songs Charts.
The official “APT.” video tops the former thanks to the 50.4 million views it received during the November 15-21 tracking period. The count nearly doubles that achieved by the week’s #2 video (“Aaj Ki Raat”).
With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” amassed another 99.2 million total plays during the tracking week. That protects the song’s reign atop the Songs Chart.
“APT.” and the newly released “number one girl” appear on Rosé’s debut album “Rosie.” The eagerly anticipated release arrives on December 6.
