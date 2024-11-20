in TV News

“Cobra Kai” Scores NBC Late-Night Spotlight As William Zabka Appears On Fallon, Xolo Maridueña Visits Seth Meyers

Two stars from “Cobra Kai” appear on Tuesday’s late-night shows.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2054 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor William Zabka during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To celebrate the latest string of “Cobra Kai” episodes, stars William Zabka and Xolo Maridueña each make late-night television appearances Tuesday.

Zabka appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Later, Maridueña drops by “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Netflix recently launched the second part of the show’s three-part sixth season. The final episodes will air in early 2025.

As for Tuesday’s late-night airings, “Fallon” was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. “Seth” will take the air at 12:35AM ET/PT.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2054 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor William Zabka during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2054 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor William Zabka during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1590 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Xolo Maridueña during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 19, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1590 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Xolo Maridueña during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 19, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

