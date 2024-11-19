in TV News

Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis Appear On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

They appear for an interview on the daytime talk show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features appearances by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis.

The “Honest Renovations” collaborators appear for an interview on the broadcast, chatting about their strong friendship. Alba also reflects on her Hollywood journey, while Mathis talks about an awkward encounter with Denzel Washington.

The guests also address some hot-button parenting topics.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Wednesday. Local listings will provide start time details in your market.

For now, you can enjoy first-look photos from the taping:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3062, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

