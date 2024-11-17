in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll Top 15

“Dancing In The Flames,” “Disease,” and “I Am Not Okay” rise at pop radio.

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” continues its upward pop radio run, officially earning a Top 10 spot on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format.

Lady Gaga’s “Disease” and Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” concurrently make the Top 15.

Played 8,262 times during the November 10-16 tracking period (+307), “Dancing” rises three spots to #9.

Up two spots, “Disease” takes #14 with 5,351 spins (+352).

A three-place rise concurrently brings “I Am Not Okay” to #15; it posted a tracking period play count of 5,091 (+255).

