in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Khalid’s “Heatstroke” Officially Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

“APT.” and “Heatstroke” reach new peaks on the pop chart.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” makes another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially jumping into the listing’s Top 20.

Khalid’s “Heatstroke” also makes that part of the listing, despite suffering a slight week-over-week loss in airplay.

Played 4,968 times during the November 10-16 tracking period, “APT.” jumps five places to a new peak of #16. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,010.

Up three places, “Heatstroke” earns a new high of #20 with 3,050 tracking period spins (-42).

— Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” concurrently re-enters the Top 20, rising three spots to a new high of #19.

apt.Bruno Marsclose to yougracie abramsheatstrokekhalidrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll Top 15

Songs By David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max; Akon; Damiano David Officially Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio