Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Khalid’s “Heatstroke” Officially Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” makes another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially jumping into the listing’s Top 20.

Khalid’s “Heatstroke” also makes that part of the listing, despite suffering a slight week-over-week loss in airplay.

Played 4,968 times during the November 10-16 tracking period, “APT.” jumps five places to a new peak of #16. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,010.

Up three places, “Heatstroke” earns a new high of #20 with 3,050 tracking period spins (-42).

— Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” concurrently re-enters the Top 20, rising three spots to a new high of #19.