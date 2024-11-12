in Culture News, Movie News

Kensington Tillo Looked Beautiful At “WICKED” Watch Party Event (Special Look)

The model and influencer looked stunning at Saturday’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Kensington Tillo attends the Threads "Wicked" Red Carpet Watch Party at Kendall's Brasserie on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

In addition to the in-theatre Los Angeles premiere, Universal Pictures held a special red carpet watch party for “WICKED” this Saturday. The event was star-studded in its own right, featuring an impressive array of recognizable TV personalities, models, and social media stars.

Among those in attendance was Kensington Tillo. The model, who boasts roughly 2 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram, looked unsurprisingly beautiful in a thematic green dress.

Following the event, Universal Pictures shared two photos from Kensington’s memorable moment on the red carpet.

