Kensington Tillo Looked Beautiful At “WICKED” Watch Party Event (Special Look)

In addition to the in-theatre Los Angeles premiere, Universal Pictures held a special red carpet watch party for “WICKED” this Saturday. The event was star-studded in its own right, featuring an impressive array of recognizable TV personalities, models, and social media stars.
Among those in attendance was Kensington Tillo. The model, who boasts roughly 2 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram, looked unsurprisingly beautiful in a thematic green dress.
Following the event, Universal Pictures shared two photos from Kensington’s memorable moment on the red carpet.
