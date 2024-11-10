The Funeral Portrait & Spencer Charnas’ “Suffocate City” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

The Funeral Portrait’s “Suffocate City,” which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, completes its ascent to #1 at active rock radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Suffocate City” secures the top spot on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

“Suffocate City” received 2,001 plays during the November 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 102.

Jelly Roll’s “Liar” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Nothing More’s “Angel Song (featuring David Draiman)” ascends one level to #3. Linkin Park’s multi-week #1 “The Emptiness Machine” drops to #4 this week, and Badflower’s “Detroit” holds at #5.