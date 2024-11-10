in Music News

The Funeral Portrait & Spencer Charnas’ “Suffocate City” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Suffocate City” ascends to #1 on the active rock chart.

Suffocate City video screenshot | Better Noise

The Funeral Portrait’s “Suffocate City,” which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, completes its ascent to #1 at active rock radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Suffocate City” secures the top spot on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

“Suffocate City” received 2,001 plays during the November 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 102.

Jelly Roll’s “Liar” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Nothing More’s “Angel Song (featuring David Draiman)” ascends one level to #3. Linkin Park’s multi-week #1 “The Emptiness Machine” drops to #4 this week, and Badflower’s “Detroit” holds at #5.

badflowerdavid draimanice nine killsjelly rolllinkin parknothing moreSpencer charnassuffocate citythe funeral portrait

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

