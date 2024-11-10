Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Country’s biggest star claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Indeed, Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” rises one place to #1 on the listing. Along with ruling for chart points, “Lies Lies Lies” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 3-9 tracking period.
Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” drops one level to #2, while Kane Brown & Marshmello’s former #1 “Miles On It” holds at #3.
Parmalee’s “Gonna Love You” ticks up a place to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Beautiful As You” ascends two levels to #5.
