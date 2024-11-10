in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

“Lies Lies Lies” ranks as a dominant #1 on the country chart.

Morgan Wallen - Lies Lies Lies, live from Abbey Road video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

Country’s biggest star claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Indeed, Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” rises one place to #1 on the listing. Along with ruling for chart points, “Lies Lies Lies” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 3-9 tracking period.

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” drops one level to #2, while Kane Brown & Marshmello’s former #1 “Miles On It” holds at #3.

Parmalee’s “Gonna Love You” ticks up a place to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Beautiful As You” ascends two levels to #5.

jelly rollkane brownlies lies liesmarshmellomorgan wallenparmaleethomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bebe Rexha’s “I’m The Drama” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The Funeral Portrait & Spencer Charnas’ “Suffocate City” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio