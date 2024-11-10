in Music News

Bebe Rexha’s “I’m The Drama” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

“I’m The Drama” flies to #1 on the dance chart.

Bebe Rexha - I'm The Drama video screenshot | Warner

Bebe Rexha’s “I’m The Drama” rises from #5 to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The new chart-topper received 597 spins during the November 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 107 spins.

Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” stays at #2 this week, while Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” retains the #3 position on the new Mediabase dance chart.

Up three places, The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” secures a new peak position of #4. Down one spot, Peggy Gou’s “Find The Way” settles for #5.

Two Friends & Alexander Stewart’s “Wrong Way,” last week’s leader, drops to #8 this week.

