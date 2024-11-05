Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Damiano David’s solo single “Born With A Broken Heart” continues to win support at pop radio, earning the format’s most added honor this week.

“Born With A Broken Heart” landed at 49 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 22 stations, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” ranks as second-most added. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” follows in third place with 21 adds, while a count of 19 slots Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” in fourth. Credited with 18 new adds, David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Weeknd & Anitta’s “São Paulo” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” (12 adds, 8th-most), Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” (9 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” (9 adds, 9th-most, tie).