Compelling Pop Radio Race Brewing With Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Hozier All In Contention For #1

With rising songs like Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” likely still a week or two away from contending, it appears an enduring hit will claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

What is not clear, however, is which enduring hit will earn that top spot.

After the first two days of the November 3-9 tracking period, Carpenter’s earlier release “Espresso” holds a very narrow lead. However, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” — the reigning #1 for seven weeks — is a very close second.

And Hozier’s “Too Sweet” is not only a very close #3 on the building/real-time chart but also the current momentum leader, as it is up 4% from the same-time-last-week mark. The other two songs are actually down slightly.

Should “Espresso” return to #1, it would secure a fourth total week on top — and its first since mid-July. “Too Sweet,” which last ruled in early August, would be seeking a sixth week at #1. “BIRDS” would be seeking an eighth consecutive week in the pinnacle position.