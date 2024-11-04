Gracie Abrams’ Spotify Chart Success Continues; “That’s So True” Becomes Her First Top 5 In US, First Top 10 Globally

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” continues to connect, giving the artist new career milestones on the US and Global Spotify charts.

Credited with 1,390,456 American streams, the resonant song rises two places to #4 on the US Spotify Chart for Sunday, November 3. Already her highest-peaking song on the platform, it now represents her first Top 5 hit on US Spotify.

The song concurrently rises four places to #9 on the Global Chart, courtesy of its 3,827,065 streams. It now ranks as her first Top 10 hit on the global listing.

“That’s So True” is resonating on the heels of “I Love You, I’m Sorry” yielding career milestones on the two charts. Abrams Autumn, indeed, rolls on.