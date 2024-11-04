in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ Spotify Chart Success Continues; “That’s So True” Becomes Her First Top 5 In US, First Top 10 Globally

“That’s So True” has another big day on Spotify.

The Secret Of Us Deluxe album cover, courtesy of Interscope

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” continues to connect, giving the artist new career milestones on the US and Global Spotify charts.

Credited with 1,390,456 American streams, the resonant song rises two places to #4 on the US Spotify Chart for Sunday, November 3. Already her highest-peaking song on the platform, it now represents her first Top 5 hit on US Spotify.

The song concurrently rises four places to #9 on the Global Chart, courtesy of its 3,827,065 streams. It now ranks as her first Top 10 hit on the global listing.

“That’s So True” is resonating on the heels of “I Love You, I’m Sorry” yielding career milestones on the two charts. Abrams Autumn, indeed, rolls on.

gracie abramsthat's so true

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Rosé & Bruno Mars, MGK & Jelly Roll, Katy Perry & Doechii Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max Top 30