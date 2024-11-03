in Music News

Songs By Rosé & Bruno Mars, MGK & Jelly Roll, Katy Perry & Doechii Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max Top 30

“APT.,” “lonely road,” “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE,” and “Forever Young” reach new peaks at pop radio.

Bruno Mars and Rose in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” makes another huge gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially entering the Top 25. MGK & Jelly Roll’s “lonely road” and Katy Perry’s “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (featuring Doechii)” also enter that region of the chart.

Played 2,599 times during the October 27-November 2 tracking period (+1,367), “APT.” jumps ten spots to #23.

Up two places, “lonely road” earns #24 with 2,466 spins (+48).

The recipient of 2,110 plays (+244), “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” jumps six places to a new peak of #25.

— As the aforementioned songs hit the Top 25, David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” joins the Top 30. The song, which received 1,487 spins (+637), soars ten places to #29.

