Stevie Nicks, Alessia Cara, mxmtoon Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

To accommodate ABC’s election coverage, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will not be airing a new episode on Tuesday. It will, however, be producing originals on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday — and each will feature a musical guest.
According to ABC, Stevie Nicks will perform on the Monday, November 4 edition of “Kimmel.” Alessia Cara will deliver a performance on the November 6 broadcast.
Fresh off the release of her new album “liminal space,” mxmtoon will perform on the November 7 “Kimmel” episode.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, Nov. 4
1. World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2. Allison Janney (“The Diplomat”) 3. Musical Guest Stevie Nicks
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Pre-empted for ABC News coverage
Wednesday, Nov. 6
1. Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor (“Pod Save America”) 2. Musical Guest Alessia Cara
Thursday, Nov. 7
1. John David Washington (“The Piano Lesson”) 2. Don Johnson (“Doctor Odyssey”) 3. Musical Guest mxmtoon
