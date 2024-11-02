in TV News

Stevie Nicks, Alessia Cara, mxmtoon Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

ABC announces three musical guests for “Kimmel.”

To accommodate ABC’s election coverage, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will not be airing a new episode on Tuesday. It will, however, be producing originals on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday — and each will feature a musical guest.

According to ABC, Stevie Nicks will perform on the Monday, November 4 edition of “Kimmel.” Alessia Cara will deliver a performance on the November 6 broadcast.

Fresh off the release of her new album “liminal space,” mxmtoon will perform on the November 7 “Kimmel” episode.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 4
1. World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2. Allison Janney (“The Diplomat”) 3. Musical Guest Stevie Nicks
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Pre-empted for ABC News coverage
Wednesday, Nov. 6
1. Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor (“Pod Save America”) 2. Musical Guest Alessia Cara
Thursday, Nov. 7
1. John David Washington (“The Piano Lesson”) 2. Don Johnson (“Doctor Odyssey”) 3. Musical Guest mxmtoon

