Kelsea Ballerini Supports New Album With Interview, Performance On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2043 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As release week for her new album “PATTERNS” draws to a close, mainstream country star Kelsea Ballerini makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Ballerini first appears for an interview on the episode, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she takes the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Other guests include Salma Hayek Pinault and David Chang.
First-look photos from Kelsea Ballerini’s appearance follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon kelsea ballerini nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…