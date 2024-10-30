in TV News

Kelsea Ballerini Supports New Album With Interview, Performance On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

The pop-country star appears on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2043 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As release week for her new album “PATTERNS” draws to a close, mainstream country star Kelsea Ballerini makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ballerini first appears for an interview on the episode, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Other guests include Salma Hayek Pinault and David Chang.

First-look photos from Kelsea Ballerini’s appearance follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2043 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performs on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

