Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Stargazing” reaches the Top 10 at both formats.

Myles Smith - Stargazing | Lyric video screenshot | RCA

Myles Smith’s former alternative radio #1 “Stargazing” continues to rise at pop and hot adult contemporary, entering the Top 10 at each this week.

Up two places, “Stargazing” earns #10 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. The multi-format radio breakthrough received ~9,993 spins during the October 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,534. The gain ranks as the week’s second-greatest airplay increase; only Lady Gaga’s brand new “Disease” added more spins this week.

“Stargazing” meanwhile rises three places to #8 on this week’s Hot AC chart; it received ~3,681 spins at the format (+489).

