Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Debuts As Dominant #1 On Global & US YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” made a mammoth opening-week impact on numerous platforms, including YouTube.

Credited with a whopping 114.1 million views during the October 18-24 tracking period, the song’s official music video starts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated 163.0 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That yields a dominant #1 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

No other video generated even 40 million views this week, while no other song posted an overall YouTube count of 60 million.

The release also posted stellar numbers in the US, debuting at #1 on the US Videos Chart with 8.0 million and #1 on the US Songs Chart with 10.9 million.