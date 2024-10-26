Jin’s “I’ll Be There” Makes Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Ranks As Top New Entry

“I’ll Be There,” the new pre-release track from Jin’s new album “Happy,” had a predictably strong opening day on Spotify.

Credited with 4,692,222 worldwide streams on Friday, October 25, the song earns #9 on the platform’s Global Chart. With that ranking, “I’ll Be There” also ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and only debut inside the Top 10.

The aforementioned “Happy” officially arrives on November 15.

“Happy features a total of six tracks and explores Jin’s journey to discover true happiness,” says BIGHIT MUSIC of the new release. “Throughout the album, Jin candidly and wholeheartedly shares a range of emotions such as love, excitement, and courage—essential ingredients to reaching true happiness.”