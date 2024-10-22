in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Confirmed For Interview On October 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Keri Russell, Andrea Bocelli, and Lauren Daigle.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1886 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Grammy-winning pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will drop by an upcoming episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Rodrigo will appear as the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, October 29 “Tonight Show.”

In addition to Rodrigo, the episode will feature interviews with Keri Russell and Andrea Bocelli. Bocelli will also take the stage for a performance with Lauren Daigle.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Tuesday, October 22: Guests include Tom Holland, Bridget Everett and musical guest Damiano David. Show #2038

Wednesday, October 23: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Crystal, Julian Casablancas and musical guests Julian Casablancas + The Voidz. Show #2039

Thursday, October 24: Guests include Sacha Baron Cohen, Brett Goldstein and comedian Ian Lara. Show #2040

Friday, October 25: Guests include Kathryn Hahn, Jayson Tatum and comedian Nore Davis. (OAD 9/11/24)

Monday, October 28: Guests include Reba McEntire, Lauren Lapkus, A.J. & Big Justice and The Rizzler and musical guest Sevdaliza ft. Yseult. Show #2041

Tuesday, October 29: Guests include Olivia Rodrigo, Keri Russell, Andrea Bocelli and musical guest Andrea Bocelli Ft. Lauren Daigle. Show #2042

