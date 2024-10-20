in Music News

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart, 4th Week Atop Active Rock

“The Emptiness Machine” keeps its radio streak alive.

Linkin Park by James Minchin | Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

Linkin Park’s rock radio dominance continues; the band’s “The Emptiness Machine” celebrates a fifth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart, while notching a 4th at #1 on the Mediabase active rock listing.

— “The Emptiness Machine” received ~2,780 alternative spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 103.

Jack White’s “That’s How I’m Feeling” stays at #2 on the alternative chart, ahead of Sum 41’s “Dopamine,” which rises two spots to #3. Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” drops a level to #4, and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” slides one ranking to #5.

— Linkin Park’s smash concurrently garnered ~2,313 tracking week spins at active rock (-41).

The Funeral Portrait’s “Suffocate City (featuring Spencer Charnas)” ticks up one level to #2, with Bring Me The Horizon’s “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” dropping a place to #3. Dorothy’s “MUD” holds at #4, and Jelly Roll’s “Liar” remains #5.

bring me the horizondorothyhozierjack whitejelly rolllinkin parkmyles smithSpencer charnassum 41the emptiness machinethe funeral portrait

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

