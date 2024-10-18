Rosé & Bruno Mars Secure #1 Positions On Spotify’s Pop Rising, New Music Friday For “APT.”

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaborative “APT.” ranks as one of the week’s most eagerly anticipated new releases. Befitting that excitement, it has earned prime positioning on key Spotify playlists.

The song, notably, appears at #1 on the highly influential Pop Rising listing. Rosé interestingly shares strong placement with her BLACKPINK bandmate JENNIE, whose “MANTRA” is #5 on the listing.

“APT.” also occupies #1 on New Music Friday in key markets, such as the United States.

Though it does not appear at the top of the list, “APT.” is the highest-positioned new release on Today’s Top Hits. It appears at #9 on that breakdown, which is the most popular and impactful of the official Spotify playlists.