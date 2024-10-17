One Direction Members Issue Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing: “The Memories We Shared With Him Will Be Treasured Forever”

The world was met with tragic news Wednesday, as Liam Payne passed away in Argentina. In the aftermath of his passing, millions of fans and entertainment-industry peers have commented on the sad news.

Thursday, Payne’s former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles issued a joint statement on the news.

The artists noted that they were “completely devastated by the news” and plan to take some time to “grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

They also reflected on the memories they will treasure forever, while echoing a sentiment shared by many fans from around the world — they will miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam,” concludes the social media statement.