in Music News

One Direction Members Issue Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing: “The Memories We Shared With Him Will Be Treasured Forever”

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles have commented on Liam Payne’s passing.

One Direction members comment on the passing of Liam Payne (Via @onedirection on Instagram)

The world was met with tragic news Wednesday, as Liam Payne passed away in Argentina. In the aftermath of his passing, millions of fans and entertainment-industry peers have commented on the sad news.

Thursday, Payne’s former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles issued a joint statement on the news.

The artists noted that they were “completely devastated by the news” and plan to take some time to “grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

They also reflected on the memories they will treasure forever, while echoing a sentiment shared by many fans from around the world — they will miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam,” concludes the social media statement.

One Direction members comment on the passing of Liam Payne (Via @onedirection on Instagram)

liam payneone direction

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ New Song “APT.” Will Be Released At Midnight ET