First Look: Kamala Harris Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features only one guest, but it is a very notable one.

Indeed, Vice President (and presidential nominee) Kamala Harris drops by Tuesday’s episode. Harris chats with Stephen in a very eagerly anticipated interview.

The interview comes just four weeks before the US general election, during which Harris will vie (notably against former President Donald Trump) for the presidency.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow: