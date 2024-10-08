First Look: Kamala Harris Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features only one guest, but it is a very notable one.
Indeed, Vice President (and presidential nominee) Kamala Harris drops by Tuesday’s episode. Harris chats with Stephen in a very eagerly anticipated interview.
The interview comes just four weeks before the US general election, during which Harris will vie (notably against former President Donald Trump) for the presidency.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s October 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs kamala harris stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…