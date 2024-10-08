Khalid Makes Appearance On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3022, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
As his single “Heatstroke” continues to gain attention, Khalid drops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
The Grammy-nominated artist appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of the talk show, chatting about his connection to music, his career, his motivation, and the development process for his recently released album “Sincere.”
Set to air during the day on Tuesday (check local listings), the episode also features a visit from Wayne Brady and his family.
Ahead of the broadcast, the “Jennifer Hudson Show” team shared first-look photos.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…