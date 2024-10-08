in TV News

Khalid Makes Appearance On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Khalid pays a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3022, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

As his single “Heatstroke” continues to gain attention, Khalid drops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The Grammy-nominated artist appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of the talk show, chatting about his connection to music, his career, his motivation, and the development process for his recently released album “Sincere.”

Set to air during the day on Tuesday (check local listings), the episode also features a visit from Wayne Brady and his family.

Ahead of the broadcast, the “Jennifer Hudson Show” team shared first-look photos.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3022, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
khalidthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

