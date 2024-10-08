First Look: Vampire Weekend Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2033 -- Pictured: Musical guest Vampire Weekend performs on Monday, October 7, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” begins another week of original episodes.
It closes with an appearance by Vampire Weekend.
The powerhouse alternative band takes the stage for a performance on Monday’s episode. The eagerly anticipated musical moment airs after host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Hoda Kotb, Henrik Lundqvist, and Gabriel LaBelle.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The performance should air at around 12:25AM.
NBC’s first-look photos of the Vampire Weekend performance follow.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…