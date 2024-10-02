Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, Gwen Stefani Appear On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Immensely popular “Love Island USA” winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page make a noteworthy daytime television appearance on Wednesday, October 2.
They appear together on the day’s “Jennifer Hudson Show,” joining the host for a chat about their experience on “Love Island,” the latest on their relationship, and an awkward “I love you” moment.
They also participate in a “Love Etiquette” segment with Etiquette Expert Myka Meier, who also appears for her own interview.
The loaded episode additionally features a visit from Gwen Stefani, who talks about family live, “The Voice,” and more. First-look photos follow:
