in TV News

Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, Gwen Stefani Appear On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a stacked lineup.

Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)

Immensely popular “Love Island USA” winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page make a noteworthy daytime television appearance on Wednesday, October 2.

They appear together on the day’s “Jennifer Hudson Show,” joining the host for a chat about their experience on “Love Island,” the latest on their relationship, and an awkward “I love you” moment.

They also participate in a “Love Etiquette” segment with Etiquette Expert Myka Meier, who also appears for her own interview.

The loaded episode additionally features a visit from Gwen Stefani, who talks about family live, “The Voice,” and more. First-look photos follow:

Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)
Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Myka Meier, and Gwen Stefani appear on 10/2/24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Teddy Swims Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)