Teddy Swims Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Teddy Swims takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2030 -- Pictured: Musical guest Teddy Swims performs on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with an appearance by a legitimate vocal powerhouse.

Teddy Swims, whose “Lose Control” has been one of the biggest and most enduring songs of the past year, takes the stage for a musical performance. He performs his current radio single “The Door” on the broadcast.

The artist’s performance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Sarah Paulson and Jack Antonoff. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Teddy Swims performance set to air at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

