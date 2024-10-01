Teddy Swims Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2030 -- Pictured: Musical guest Teddy Swims performs on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with an appearance by a legitimate vocal powerhouse.
Teddy Swims, whose “Lose Control” has been one of the biggest and most enduring songs of the past year, takes the stage for a musical performance. He performs his current radio single “The Door” on the broadcast.
The artist’s performance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Sarah Paulson and Jack Antonoff. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Teddy Swims performance set to air at around 12:25AM.
