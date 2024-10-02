Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” Approaching Top 10 At Pop Radio

“HOT TO GO!,” a standout from Chappell Roan’s “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess,” may reach the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song currently appears at #10 on the building chart, courtesy of the 3,545 spins it received during the first three days of the September 29-October 4 tracking period. The count tops the same-time-last-week mark by 10%.

Given its current position and its momentum advantage over Tommy Richman’s building #11 “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” (-12%), Kendrick Lamar’s building #12 “Not Like Us” (+8%), and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ building #13 “Die With A Smile” (+6%), it clearly has a strong chance of retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

Still, with “Not Like Us” and “Die With A Smile” technically rising, it would be premature to decisively declare “HOT TO GO!” a Top 10 pop hit.

Should it indeed secure a Top 10 position, “HOT TO GO!” will join Chappell Roan’s recent #1 hit “Good Luck, Babe!” in the region.