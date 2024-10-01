in Music News

Katy Perry & Doechii’s “I’m His, He’s Mine” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The latest “143” single tops this week’s pop radio add board.

I'M HIS HE'S MINE video screenshot | Capitol

“I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (featuring Doechii),” the newest radio single from Katy Perry’s “143,” is quickly amassing support at pop radio.

Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals,” last week’s add leader, takes second place on this week’s pop radio add board. The single won support from another 46 stations.

With 15 adds each, Charli XCX’s “Apple” and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” tie for third. Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” follows in fifth with 13 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Halsey’s “Ego” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Kesha’s “Joyride” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

