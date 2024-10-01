Katy Perry & Doechii’s “I’m His, He’s Mine” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (featuring Doechii),” the newest radio single from Katy Perry’s “143,” is quickly amassing support at pop radio.

Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals,” last week’s add leader, takes second place on this week’s pop radio add board. The single won support from another 46 stations.

With 15 adds each, Charli XCX’s “Apple” and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” tie for third. Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” follows in fifth with 13 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Halsey’s “Ego” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Kesha’s “Joyride” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie).