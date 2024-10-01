Selena Gomez Attends “Emilia Pérez” Premiere, Celebration At NYFF (Special Look)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Selena Gomez attends the New York Film Festival spotlight screening of Emilia Perez at the 62nd annual New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center at Film at Alice Tully Hall on September 30, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
Selena Gomez delivers what many expect to be an awards nomination-worthy performance in the new film “Emilia Pérez.” Said film had a premiere and tastemaker event during the New York Film Festival this week, and Gomez joined other principals for some memorable red carpet moments.
Gomez went with a black color scheme, shifting between a stunning black gown and a more casual black jacket.
Following the celebrations, Netflix and Cinetic Media shared photos. The Selena shots, including some with other key “Emilia Pérez” names, follow.
