Selena Gomez Attends “Emilia Pérez” Premiere, Celebration At NYFF (Special Look)

Selena Gomez delivers what many expect to be an awards nomination-worthy performance in the new film “Emilia Pérez.” Said film had a premiere and tastemaker event during the New York Film Festival this week, and Gomez joined other principals for some memorable red carpet moments.

Gomez went with a black color scheme, shifting between a stunning black gown and a more casual black jacket.

Following the celebrations, Netflix and Cinetic Media shared photos. The Selena shots, including some with other key “Emilia Pérez” names, follow.

The film launches on Netflix this November.