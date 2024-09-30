Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” continues to attract mainstream radio interest, with the hot adult contemporary format providing a healthy new round of support.

Picked up by 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the single ranks as the format’s most added song.

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames,” a new option for 14 stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Gwen Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” follows in third place with 12 adds, while an add count of 9 positions Halsey’s “Ego” in fourth.

With 8 adds, Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” ranks as fifth-most added.