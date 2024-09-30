in Music News

Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“It’s ok I’m ok” is winning support at the Hot AC format.

Tate McRae - It's ok I'm ok video screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” continues to attract mainstream radio interest, with the hot adult contemporary format providing a healthy new round of support.

Picked up by 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the single ranks as the format’s most added song.

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames,” a new option for 14 stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Gwen Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” follows in third place with 12 adds, while an add count of 9 positions Halsey’s “Ego” in fourth.

With 8 adds, Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” ranks as fifth-most added.

burna boycoldplayelyannagwen stefanihalseyit's ok I'm oklittle simztate mcraethe weekndtini

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler Appear For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”