Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler Appear For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They support “Romeo + Juliet” on the episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2029 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kit Connor and actress Rachel Zegler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 30, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, who co-star in the Broadway production of “Romeo + Juliet,” make a joint television appearance Monday night.

They appear for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Connor and Rachel appear as part of a stacked episode, with Kate McKinnon and Jelly Roll also joining Fallon for interviews. Later, Jelly Roll takes the stage for a performance alongside mgk.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos of the Kit-Rachel appearance follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2029 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kit Connor and actress Rachel Zegler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2029 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kit Connor and actress Rachel Zegler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 30, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

