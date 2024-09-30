Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler Appear For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2029 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kit Connor and actress Rachel Zegler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 30, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, who co-star in the Broadway production of “Romeo + Juliet,” make a joint television appearance Monday night.
They appear for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Connor and Rachel appear as part of a stacked episode, with Kate McKinnon and Jelly Roll also joining Fallon for interviews. Later, Jelly Roll takes the stage for a performance alongside mgk.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos of the Kit-Rachel appearance follow:
