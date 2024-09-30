Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, The Weeknd, Tate McRae Songs Top 20

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” continues its upward run at pop radio, officially entering the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” and Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” concurrently make the Top 20.

— Played 6,969 times during the September 22-28 tracking period (+857), “Taste” rises two places to #15 on this week’s chart.

Up four spots, “Dancing In The Flames” earns #17 with 5,823 tracking week plays. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,669.

Credited with 4,620 spins (+1,766), “It’s ok I’m ok” ascends three places to #20. The 1,766-spin increase represents the week’s greatest airplay gain.