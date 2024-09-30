Songs By Coldplay, Jimin, Charli XCX Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Khalid, Halsey Top 30

Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini),” Jimin’s “Who,” and Charli XCX’s “Apple” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up six places from last week’s mark, “We Pray” earns #23 thanks to the 2,407 spins it received during the September 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 397.
Played 2,243 times (+94), “Who” ascends three levels to #24.
A seven-place rise brings “Apple” to #25; the Charli XCX song garnered 2,053 plays (+345).
— As those songs reach the Top 25, Khalid’s “Heatstroke” and Halsey’s “Ego” concurrently earn Top 30 positions.
Credited with 1,989 spins (+190), “Heatstroke” ascends four spots to #27.
“Ego,” which received 1,890 plays (+422), moves up five spots to #29.
