Songs By Coldplay, Jimin, Charli XCX Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Khalid, Halsey Top 30

“We Pray,” “Who,” “Apple,” “Heatstroke,” and “Ego” reach new highs on the pop radio chart.

We Pray cover, courtesy of Atlantic

Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini),” Jimin’s “Who,” and Charli XCX’s “Apple” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up six places from last week’s mark, “We Pray” earns #23 thanks to the 2,407 spins it received during the September 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 397.

Played 2,243 times (+94), “Who” ascends three levels to #24.

A seven-place rise brings “Apple” to #25; the Charli XCX song garnered 2,053 plays (+345).

— As those songs reach the Top 25, Khalid’s “Heatstroke” and Halsey’s “Ego” concurrently earn Top 30 positions.

Credited with 1,989 spins (+190), “Heatstroke” ascends four spots to #27.

“Ego,” which received 1,890 plays (+422), moves up five spots to #29.

