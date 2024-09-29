in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

The Billie Eilish song remains a force at pop radio.

For the second consecutive week, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” reigns as pop radio’s #1 song.

The “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” smash received ~15,908 spins during the September 22-28 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 416 but still yielding a second stint at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

Up two places, Sabrina Carpenter’s enduring “Espresso” moves into the #2 spot. Her “Please Please Please” holds at #3.

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” descends two places to #4 on this week’s listing, while Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

