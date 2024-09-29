Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

For the second consecutive week, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” reigns as pop radio’s #1 song.
The “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” smash received ~15,908 spins during the September 22-28 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 416 but still yielding a second stint at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.
Up two places, Sabrina Carpenter’s enduring “Espresso” moves into the #2 spot. Her “Please Please Please” holds at #3.
Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” descends two places to #4 on this week’s listing, while Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” stays at #5.
