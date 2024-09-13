in Music News

Tate McRae’s “It’s OK I’m OK” Scores Immediate Pop Radio Airplay, Stations In Iowa, NJ Provide Top Support

Tate McRae’s new single received immediate airplay Thursday.

Getting a jump on the official start of the new music week, Tate McRae released her new single “It’s ok I’m ok” Thursday evening.

Numerous pop radio stations provided immediate support, with a handful playing the song upwards of five times by the end of the night.

Davenport, Iowa’s B100, the top supporter, offered what Mediabase reports as eight spins by the end of the Thursday. Trenton, New Jersey’s 94.5 PST ranked as the #2 supporter, playing the song 6 times.

Four more stations — San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW, Portland, Maine’s Q97.9, Lansing’s 97.5 NOW, and Rockford’s 97ZOK — delivered 5 spins each.

“It’s ok I’m ok” officially impacts in conjunction with this coming Tuesday’s add board.

