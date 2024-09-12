in TV News

Demi Lovato, Hillary Rodham Clinton Confirmed For September 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi Lovato will make a return to “Fallon.”

Demi Lovato is headed back to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that the entertainment star will appear on the Thursday, September 19 edition of the episode. Lovato, whose appearance comes in support of the “Child Star” documentary, is presently listed as the lead interview guest.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is also listed for an interview on the episode. As of press time, musical or comedy guest has been confirmed.

Complete listings follow:

Thursday, September 12: Guests include Lupita Nyong’o, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Talib Kweli + J.Rawls. Show #2020

Friday, September 13: The Cardigan Classic: Fallon vs. Khaled.

Monday, September 16: Guests include Justin Timberlake, Meghann Fahy and musical guest Yseult. Show #2021

Tuesday, September 17: Guests include Colin Farrell, Lily Collins, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and musical guest Linkin Park. Show #2022

Wednesday, September 18: Guests include Eva Mendes, Zachary Quinto and comedian Brandi Denise. Show #2023

Thursday, September 19: Guests include Demi Lovato and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Show #2024

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

