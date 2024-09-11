Chappell Roan, Tate McRae Connect At MTV Video Music Awards (Arena Look)

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Chappell Roan, Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards was a big one for Chappell Roan, who delivered one of the night’s best performances and won the Best New Artist Moonperson.
Chappell also connected with some music industry peers, including Tate McRae.
Arena photographers captured Chappell and Tate engaging in a friendly conversation at the show, providing a nice set of media for fans of either (or both) artists.
Airing on MTV and numerous other networks, the Video Music Awards are airing live from the UBS Arena. Photos of the Chappell-Tate meeting follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…