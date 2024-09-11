in TV News

Chappell Roan, Tate McRae Connect At MTV Video Music Awards (Arena Look)

The dynamic performers engaged in conversation at Wednesday’s show.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Chappell Roan, Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards was a big one for Chappell Roan, who delivered one of the night’s best performances and won the Best New Artist Moonperson.

Chappell also connected with some music industry peers, including Tate McRae.

Arena photographers captured Chappell and Tate engaging in a friendly conversation at the show, providing a nice set of media for fans of either (or both) artists.

Airing on MTV and numerous other networks, the Video Music Awards are airing live from the UBS Arena. Photos of the Chappell-Tate meeting follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

