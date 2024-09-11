Chappell Roan, Tate McRae Connect At MTV Video Music Awards (Arena Look)

Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards was a big one for Chappell Roan, who delivered one of the night’s best performances and won the Best New Artist Moonperson.

Chappell also connected with some music industry peers, including Tate McRae.

Arena photographers captured Chappell and Tate engaging in a friendly conversation at the show, providing a nice set of media for fans of either (or both) artists.

Airing on MTV and numerous other networks, the Video Music Awards are airing live from the UBS Arena. Photos of the Chappell-Tate meeting follow: