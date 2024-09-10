First Look: Lainey Wilson Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lainey Wilson has been enjoying a very newsworthy past few days. After debuting at impressive #8 on the Billboard 200 with “Whirlwind,” she received a new wave of Country Music Association Awards nominations — including Entertainer of the Year.

To keep the big week going, she drops by Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wilson appears for an interview on the broadcast. Later, she takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Tuesday’s “Fallon,” which will air after the debate and local news coverage, also features appearances by “Only Murders In The Building” stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, as well as DJ Khaled. First-look photos from Wilson’s appearance follow: