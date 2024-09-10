Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Again Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste,” which earned pop radio’s most added honor upon release two weeks ago, returns to the top of the add board.

The “Short n’ Sweet” single won support from another 42 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, yielding a return to first place.

Picked up by 37 stations, Halsey’s “Ego” follows as second-most added.

Charli XCX’s “Apple” takes third on the Mediabase pop radio add board with 35 pickups, while an add count of 19 positions Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” in fourth.

A new playlist pickup for 16 stations, Khalid’s “Heatstroke” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” (14 adds, 6th-most, tie), Smith’s “Pathetic” (14 adds, 6th-most, tie), Jimin’s “Who” (8 adds, 12th-most), Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (11 adds, 9th-most), and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” (10 adds, 10th-most).