GloRilla’s “TGIF” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

GloRilla’s “TGIF” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played ~6,182 times during the September 1-7 tracking period, “TGIF” jumps four places to the top of the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,112, which ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.
Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stays at #2, while Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #3.
Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” drops from the top spot to the #4 position, and Gunna’s “One Of Wun” elevates one place to #5.
