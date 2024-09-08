in Music News

GloRilla’s “TGIF” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“TGIF” makes a four-place jump to #1.

GloRilla - TGIF video screenshot | CMG/Interscope

GloRilla’s “TGIF” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~6,182 times during the September 1-7 tracking period, “TGIF” jumps four places to the top of the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,112, which ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stays at #2, while Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #3.

Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” drops from the top spot to the #4 position, and Gunna’s “One Of Wun” elevates one place to #5.

central ceeglorillagunnakendrick lamarlil babysexyy redtgif

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

