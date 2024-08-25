in Music News

The Kid LAROI Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Myles Smith Top 25; Jelly Roll Top 30

“GIRLS,” “HOT TO GO!,” “Die With A Smile,” “Stargazing,” and “I Am Not Okay” climb the pop chart.

The Kid LAROI & Alix Earle - Girls video screenshot | Columbia

The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” makes another gain at pop radio, officially earning a Top 20 position on the Mediabase chart for the format.

Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” concurrently enter the Top 25, while Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” goes Top 30.

— “GIRLS” received 4,387 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, fueling a one-place rise to #20. The count tops last week’s mark by 481.

A seven-place rise brings “HOT TO GO!” to #23. The Chappell Roan song received 3,454 spins (+1,559).

Up fourteen places, “Die With A Smile” earns #24 on the strength of its 2,537 spins (+1,557).

Played 2,412 times (+246), “Stargazing” ascends one level to #25.

“I Am Not Okay,” which received 1,655 spins (+156), ascends one place to #30.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

