Jimin’s “Who,” Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why,” MGK & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road,” Alex Warren’s “Carry You Home” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

After moving up to #41 last week, Jimin’s “Who” officially blasts onto this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why,” mgk & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road,” and Alex Warren’s “Carry You Home” also secure places on the 40-song chart.

— Played 1,414 times during the August 18-24 tracking period (+621), “Who” jumps to #31 on this week’s chart.

A nine-place rise brings “Why Why Why” to #33; it posted a tracking period play count of 1,189 (+471).

Credited with 891 spins (+228), “Lonely Road” ascends seven places to #36.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Carry You Home” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. It received 768 spins (+181).