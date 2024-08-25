in Music News

Jimin’s “Who,” Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why,” MGK & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road,” Alex Warren’s “Carry You Home” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Four songs debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

After moving up to #41 last week, Jimin’s “Who” officially blasts onto this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why,” mgk & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road,” and Alex Warren’s “Carry You Home” also secure places on the 40-song chart.

— Played 1,414 times during the August 18-24 tracking period (+621), “Who” jumps to #31 on this week’s chart.

A nine-place rise brings “Why Why Why” to #33; it posted a tracking period play count of 1,189 (+471).

Credited with 891 spins (+228), “Lonely Road” ascends seven places to #36.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Carry You Home” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. It received 768 spins (+181).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

