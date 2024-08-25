Songs By Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Alice The G00n Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

As first reported by Headline Planet, Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” will be impacting pop radio in conjunction with this coming Tuesday’s add board.

Ahead of that official impact, the song earns a Top 50 position at the pop format. Two new songs from Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Alice The G00n’s new single, also earn Top 50 positions this week.

— Played 466 times during the August 18-24 tracking period (+200), “Close To You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #51 last week.

Despite launching late in the tracking period, Carpenter’s new official single “Taste” earns #46 with 414 spins. Though not an official single, “Bed Chem” received 332 spins in celebration of Carpenter’s new “Short n’ Sweet” album release. It ranks at #49.

Up two places, Alice The G00n’s “In Time” earns #50 with 304 spins (+57).